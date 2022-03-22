With its compact and fully automatic T 305, MULTIVAC has launched a new tray sealer, which is characterized by its high level of performance, pack quality and flexibility. The versatile all-rounder builds on the T 300 tray sealer, and it is designed for packing small and medium-sized batches in the food sector, as well as for quick product changes. The new model is suitable for use not only in the food industry, but also in supermarkets and large kitchens.

The new tray sealer has been developed to produce attractive MAP and vacuum skin packs in small to medium-sized batches, and it can be used for the widest range of applications, whether ready meals, convenience foods and snacks, meat, sausage products, cheese, fish and seafood, fruit or vegetables.

Using a maximum format width of 420 x 300 mm, it can run a wide variety of trays made of paper fiber or board, plastic, aluminum or foamed materials, and a large range of upper webs can also be run. Sustainable packaging materials, such as mono films or MULTIVAC PaperBoard, can also be used on the tray sealer. The tray sealer can be designed with up to four tracks for maximum output of small trays.

When the machine was being developed, special emphasis was placed on ease of cleaning, user-friendliness and above all safety: the T 305 is particularly simple to operate via its IPC03 machine control with touchscreen, and its entire loading area can be completely flushed through thanks to cleaning flaps. Necessary recipe and format changes can be performed in a very short time and with maximum process reliability.

In addition to this, the DT 305 die changing trolley allows format changes to be performed quickly, conveniently and safely. The new T 305 is prepared for use with the various MULTIVAC Smart Services.

The trays are denested in parallel with this conveyor and placed on-to a second transport conveyor. Both conveyors converge just be-fore the T 305 tray sealer, and the portions slide into the trays. This single-track product flow of filled trays is then diverged into two tracks by a diverger, since the tray sealer is designed as two-track. The trays are packed under modified atmosphere in the packaging machine.