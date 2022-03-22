Co-located with WestPack and produced in collaboration with the California Cannabis Industry Association, the Cannabis Packaging Conference announced the 2022 event’s highly curated conference agenda, including two forward-looking and news-filled keynote addresses from renowned industry experts.

The event is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center for its third edition, slated for the April 12-13, 2022, serving as the cannabis packaging industry’s event to network, discover the latest innovative products and solutions, gather insights, learn from peers and ink deals.

The Cannabis Packaging Conference keynote presentations open each day of the event, with April 12 kicking off with a panel exploring the opportunities in cannabis packaging, featuring experts from MJBiz, Grove Bags, Papa & Barkley and Tourmaline Enterprises. Lindsay Robinson with the California Cannabis Industry Association will headline the second day of the conference, addressing the state of California cannabis.

Formerly known as the Cannabis Packaging Summit, this year’s Cannabis Packaging Conference hosts 1.5 days of education, arming packagers with real-world solutions and technologies to overcome challenges born from the highly regulated sector and its unparalleled growth. Amid rapid legalization, the packaging of cannabis, the most crucial yet challenging aspect of the manufacturing process, is shifting toward more sophisticated and automated operations.