The ICEE Company, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. announced its newest sweet treat, ICEE Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies, available exclusively at Kroger. Sandwiched between two vanilla wafers, cookies feature either Cherry or Blue Raspberry ICEE flavored crème.

"We are continually innovating at ICEE and are beyond excited to bring fans their beloved frozen beverage flavors in a new, fun cookie format," said Natalie Peterson, Vice President of Marketing for The ICEE Company. "We have no doubt that these new crème filled cookies will be a hit among fans. It's a completely different experience – perfect for snacking on the go – with our beloved cherry and blue raspberry flavors that evoke nostalgia and make you feel like a kid again!"

Since 1967, ICEE has been a household name, forming its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming the number one brand in frozen beverages. The new crème filled cookies join the iconic ICEE portfolio, helping fans to relive their childhood and create new memories with the ones they love. ICEE Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies are now available at Kroger stores nationwide, for an SRP $3.29.