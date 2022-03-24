ACTEGA, manufacturer of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, announced a number of significant goals achieved as it continues to progress its exacting plans to make advances in sustainability. The plan in place sets out a range of impressive process improvement objectives, as well as ACTEGA’s commitment to product development that aims to increase the range of sustainable solutions on the market.

ACTEGA’s reports its latest achievements on its journey towards a more sustainable future include reducing its CO2 emissions in its manufacturing processes by 80%, its water consumption by 50% and its disposed waste by 45%. In 2020, more than 20% of ACTEGA’s turnover was generated by sustainable product solutions and, of all new product developments in progress today, 60% are being designed with ‘sustainability improvement’ as a key feature or unique selling point (USP).

Benjamin Lux, chief technology officer, ACTEGA explained, “With 10% of revenue flowing back into research and development, sustainable criteria form an integral part of our stage-gate-based project management. This innovation and strategy is implemented by 10 ACTEGA research laboratories worldwide with approximately 80 employees. With this powerhouse of expertise and ingenuity, we’re able to take great leaps forward in offering a portfolio of products that have sustainable benefits at their core, as well as all of the usual performance and quality advantages you would expect from ACTEGA.”

ACTEGA’s commitment to resourcing advances in sustainable coating, ink and other product solutions, combined with its action plan for achieving numerous environmental performance indicators, such as those listed above, all support the vision of its mother-company, ALTANA, to be carbon neutral across the business by 2025.