Print and apply labelling specialist Industrial Labelling Systems (ILS) celebrated its twentieth anniversary in 2022. During this time the company has grown to become one of the UK’s leading suppliers of automatic print and apply labelers for a variety of industries including food and drink, pharmaceutical and healthcare, automotive, e-commerce and logistics. Its wide portfolio of products includes pallet labelers, outer case and tray labelers, large character inkjet marking, and barcode inspection and validation systems.

Alongside its wide range of machines, ILS’s in-house label manufacturing facility produces plain white label stock and LPN (license plate number) labels for the fashion industry. Together with the availability of consumables such as ink and thermal transfer ribbons, this provides a single-source supply for customers’ print and labelling requirements.

"We pride ourselves on a fast-response and personalized service, with a consultative approach to every new enquiry,” says ILS’s managing director, Denis Brett. “Our longstanding expertise and experience mean we can identify the most appropriate solution and tailor it accordingly.”

ILS says it has had success with its FlexWipe pallet labelling system, the first machine of its kind that is capable of operating in sub-zero temperatures down to -28oC as standard without the need for insulation or heating cabinet.

“We are very proud of our 20th anniversary milestone and what we have achieved to date,” says Brett. “With our committed team and the wealth of knowledge that they offer, we look forward to continuing our journey and to further successes in the future.”