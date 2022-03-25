Kingsford, the 100 year old American company, announces Kingsford Signature Flavors – an innovative line of flavor boosters for use in charcoal grills and pellets for use in pellet grills – that take grilling to new heights with rich, full-bodied flavor and aroma.

Made with 100% real spices, Kingsford Signature Flavors include: Garlic Onion Paprika, Basil Sage Thyme and Cumin Chili

"We're excited to bring this innovative, new offering to the category to help grillers create even more memorable experiences around the grill," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, marketing director at Kingsford. "Grilling is a sensory experience, and we're taking it to a new level with the real spices of these Signature Flavors. Whether you're a beginner or pro, Signature Flavors charcoal briquets, pellets and flavor boosters will level up any barbecue."

Kingsford Signature Flavors are available at retailers nationwide in a variety of sizes from two to 17 pounds. These versatile new products are made with 100% real spices and come in three different formats: Charcoal Briquets, Pellets or Flavor Boosters.