New EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film (HP-UV) combines the latest film technology with the most effective corrosion protection for all of your metal products. This revolutionary ESD shrink film is mixture of high (UV) and Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor Technology. This film is unique in its ability to prevent corrosion and ESD damage. It combines multi-metal corrosion protection with strong static dissipative properties. EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film (HP-UV) has many practical characteristics. Users of the film can shrink wrap their small or large components as normal to conform to the shape of the object.

EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film (HP-UV) replaces conventional rust preventatives such as oils and desiccants, allowing your product to be used immediately without cleaning or degreasing. Sealing your product in this VpCI ESD Shrink Film will protect a wide variety of metals from rust, tarnish, stains and oxidation. It enables cost savings because EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film (HP-UV) will eliminate all the degreasing or coating removal required in the past. The products can be used immediately. Additionally, it does not contain free amines, phosphates or halogen-based materials and is non-toxic and recyclable.

EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film (HP-UV) effectively protects components from electrostatic discharge. It conforms to the surface resistivity and static decay requirements of MILPRF-81705 D (Static Dissipative Packaging Materials). The film is safe to use and does not contain any harmful Prop 65 ingredients. EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film (HP-UV) has been tested effective for up to 2 years of corrosion protection and 1 year of ESD protection. The corrosion inhibitors vaporize and condense on all metal surfaces within the enclosed space and diffuse to every area of your part; protecting its exterior, as well as void spaces and recessed areas. Equipment is completely protected from corrosion during storage, lay-up and staging as well as during domestic and overseas shipments.

Advantages

Contains Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VpCI) to protect void spaces and recessed areas

Will shrink using a wide variety of shrink tools including electric and propane heat guns

Provides UV protection for outdoor storage

Provides multi-metal VpCI protection to ferrous and non-ferrous metals

Designed with the Circular Economy in Mind

This recyclable and non-toxic film prevents ESD damage while not affecting optical properties. It will not affect plastics used in electronic industry. The film meets NACE TM0208-2008 “Vapor Corrosion Inhibiting Ability” and NACE RP0487-2000 “Selection of Rust Preventives Standards”. Today, “greener” ways to approach packaging have become imperative. This includes looking at the entire range of the product’s life cycle — from raw material sourcing to disposal.