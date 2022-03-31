Dorner announced that it has designed AquaGuard LP sanitary conveyors designed to fit in tight spaces for dry or wipedown applications within the packaging, pharmaceutical, confectionary, bakery and other packaged food industries.

The AcquaGuard LP is the latest reiteration of the AcquaGuard sanitary conveyor platform. This version features a low-profile stainless frame with 1.25” diameter end-roller pulleys enabling the conveyor to fit in tight spaces in as well as around other machinery. The company says it operates safely in close proximity to employees and the pulleys aid in the transfer of small- to medium-sized products on and off the conveyor.

The product also provides operators easy access to the frame and under the belt for cleaning as well as precise belt and product tracking.

The product is engineered to meet high sanitary standards and has earned the Baking Industry Sanitary Standards Committee (BISSC) certification.