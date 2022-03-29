FILMtech Inc. announced that it has completed the installation of a new Titan Slitter ER610-DT in their facility near Knoxville, TN.

“This investment continues to support our narrow web customers’ growth and provides a more efficient use of space within our factory,” says Joey Barnard, FILMtech’s vice president, operations. The factory has 120,000 square feet of space.

The addition of the compact dual turret slitter will enable the company to process web widths up to 65 inches and maximize productivity and increase operator safety.

FILMtech provides products and services for the flexible packaging and barrier industries including food and pet food packaging, construction, agriculture, aerospace, printing, labeling and industrial tapes markets.