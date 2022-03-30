Chadwicks announced that it is supplying die-cut lidding to Yarde Farm for their new plant-based, dog friendly iced treats which are being marketed under the Barke Farms brand.

The 85.7-millimeter diameter lids feature six color design with pin dot embossing. “There is a big demand for iced treats for dogs,” says Mike Gibson, managing director of Yarde Farms. “As our flagship Yarde Farm ice cream range is largely stocked in places where you typically find dog owners, such as parks and beach cafes, and kiosks as well as outdoor family attractions, Barke Farm was a natural extension to the brand.”