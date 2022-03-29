Rollon, a Timken Company, announced that it has updated its SMART SYSTEM line of belt-driven linear actuators with a new design that supports heavy loads and enables low maintenance operation in automated manufacturing, packaging machines and food and beverage equipment.

The actuators have a self-sustaining anodized aluminum frame and a steel reinforced driving belt and the DSMART SYSTEM is designed to make it easy for customers to create multi-axis systems such as a two-axis Y-Z system, two parallel axis system or a three-axis X-Y-Z system using simple brackets and plates.