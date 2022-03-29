Electronics for Imaging, Inc.’s Nozomi unit announced its new ultra-high-speed inkjet solution for the corrugated market called the EFI Nozomi 14000 LED press.

Announced at the CCE International Corrugated and Carton Exhibition, the product offers direct-to-board digital press single-pass UV LED inkjet technology.

“This next evolution in EFI’s breakthrough Nozomi technology delivers a tailor-made solution to meet the current demands of the industrial packaging segment,” says Evandro Matteucci, vice president and general manager, Packaging & Building Materials at EFI.

The company says users can choose from a range of configurations to complement individual needs with single or dual bottom feeder options, a roller coater capable of applying varying amounts of primer, an optional varnish station that allows for a range of finishes and full or bundle stacker options. The company offers up to six colors including white. It also offers image management and data collection software. It reduces ink and board waste compared with flexo and litho-lamination. It does not require water for cleaning, reducing converters’ costs and their environmental footprint, according to the company.