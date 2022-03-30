Diamond Packaging announced that it has been named 2022 Best Performer: The Americas by the EcoVadis Sustainability Leadership Awards for Small and Medium Enterprises .

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings for more than 200 industries in 160 countries and companies of all sizes. Its rating methodology covers 21 criteria across environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainability procurement.

Diamond’s packaging is designed utilizing recyclable or recycled paperboards and is manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy in a Zero Waste to Landfill and Carbon Neutral facility. Diamond ranked in the top 1% of suppliers assessed by EcoVadis in the category “Manufacturer of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard.”