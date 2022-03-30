MULTIVAC will introduce its new conveyor belt labeler which enables full wrap labeling and can be used for random weight products. The company will exhibit the product at Anuga FoodTec 2022 beginning April 26, 2022, in Cologne.

Called the L 312 model, the company says it is intended for retail packs of high-quality meat and fish products that are often sold based on their weight. Once the product is weighed, the price is calculated, and the information then printed onto the label. The L 312 also has an optional weigh price marking facility.

According to the company, the L 312 features a weighing system that has been approved by most European countries and there are plans to gain approval in other regions.

The L 312 makes the automatic C and D labelling of packs possible at speeds up to 120 per minute. It can also be integrated into lines or used as a stand-alone solution with manual product infeed. The company says that full wrap labeling, depending upon label material used, provides a savings of up to 70% on material costs.