SOMIC Packaging announced the appointment of Ken Williams as its new service and after sales manager. Reporting to CEO Peter Fox, he will be responsible for all machine installations and managing the service team.

Williams has served in operations at Coca-Cola and Rockwell Collins. The company said one of his first priorities is revamping the service department by expanding the number of service technicians at the cartons, retail-ready and wraparound cases company.

“I’ve heard from more of our end-users who said they want us to do the maintenance on their SOMIC machines,” said Williams. “With labor shortages, they simply don’t have the people and I see more of that happening in the next five years.”