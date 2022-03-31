Peapod Digital Labs leveraged a cloud-based platform from Trace One, an industry leader in business solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG), for product and packaging specifications of private brand products across all the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA. Beginning with a pilot that launched in early March, the comprehensive online platform will be used to manage product formulation, labeling statements and claims, quality and testing parameters, and packaging substrate data to promote regulatory compliance.

“The Private Brands team has worked hard to remove unwanted ingredients from its portfolio of private label products to promote transparency and sustainable practices, and to reduce our plastic and packaging waste,” says Danielle Harper, director of Product Excellence, Private Brands, Peapod Digital Labs. “Partnering with Trace One is an important next step in ensuring that we meet consumers’ expectations about visibility to the ingredients in a product, where it was made and if sustainable and/or ethical practices were used in production.”

The new application will create one single source of validated and approved private label portfolio data. With real-time, online access, vendors will be able to report packaging and product information. The solution can also ensures accurate labeling, helps identify opportunities for alignment and increases efficiency in reporting on improvements towards sustainability objectives.

During the coming months, the Private Brands team at Peapod Digital Labs will be working with the Trace One team to complete the configuration of the new solution. Starting in June 2022, all suppliers of Peapod Digital Labs private brands products will be required to use the new system.