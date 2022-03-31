Dow (NYSE:DOW) announced the winners of the 2021 Packaging Innovation Awards in a virtual unveiling ceremony on 31st of March 2022. For over three decades, the Packaging Innovation Awards have recognized outstanding packaging projects from around the globe, showcasing the most innovative breakthroughs based on the criteria of sustainability, technological developments and enhanced user experience.

This edition’s highest recognition, the Diamond Award, went to O F Packaging and its Brookfarm curbside recyclable, high-barrier stand-up pouch, which demonstrated excellence in all three judging criteria. O F Packaging were given a challenge by their client Brookfarm to create a high barrier packaging structure to protect their muesli and granola products that can also be recycled through curbside recycling. The innovative Roll ‘n’ Recycle packaging was created in close collaboration with their partners PREP Design and Results Group.

“Recovery of end-of-life packaging can be challenging. Flexible packaging is typically not easily recognized by material recovery machines and hand picking such materials is difficult if not impractical,” explained Joe Foster, CEO of Close the Loop Group and Managing Director of O F Packaging. “It took a lot of involvement from our team and partners, along with more than 12 months of hard work and testing to make this new packaging a reality. Recycling packaging often starts at home, so our solution enables consumers to transform the empty, 100% polyethylene flat packaging into a 3D shape, suitable for their recycling bin so it’s ready for recycling through existing processes. It is a great honor to receive the Diamond Award and we are very thankful for this recognition by industry professionals from across the globe.”

A group of independent judges from 7 countries and representing more than 300 years of combined industry experience, evaluated 189 submissions from companies all over the world, and packaging projects ranging from food and beverage applications to homecare, and even electronic goods. In addition to the Diamond Award winner, 35 other inspiring projects were recognized: nine Diamond finalist winners, 13 Gold awards and 13 Silver recipients.

“Dow and the packaging industry have very ambitious goals to stop the waste, close the loop and protect the climate. Looking at the submissions for the awards this year, we are absolutely heading in the right direction. There is a robust focus on designing for recyclability, which starts the virtuous cycle that enables brands and consumers to play their part in creating a circular economy. It is also good to see the attention to resource efficiency and safer materials,” says Diego Donoso, president, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “My appreciation to all participants and the organizing team for an engaging and energizing award event.”

“What made the 2021 Packaging Innovation Awards particularly exciting was meeting face to face, which enabled the judges to engage in lively discussions with an extra layer of eagerness and enthusiasm,” says lead judge David Luttenberger, global packaging director for Mintel Group, Ltd. “With these entries I’ve seen how we are entering a new phase, or next generation, of sustainable solutions, which I like to call responsible solutions. Because responsibility carries with it a sort of intuitiveness. And we have seen it this year, especially with the Diamond winner creating a solution with the consumer’s actionability in mind.”

The full list of winners includes:

Diamond Winner

Brookfarm’s curbside recyclable, high barrier stand-up pouch by O F Packaging

Diamond Finalists

Pumpless handwash packaging by ITC Limited

Mavuno Bora hermetic bags by Packaging Industries Limited

Colgate Elixir by Colgate-Palmolive

McDonald's Sundae cup and lid by Huhtamaki

Recyclable CanCollar for canned beverages by WestRock

Hand sanitizer sachet by T.H.E.M

Kleenex collective packaging by Kimberly-Clark de Mexico

Recyclable and plastic-free toothbrush packaging by GSK, by WestRock

Smarties recyclable paper packaging by Nestlé

Gold Award Winners

Low carbon green packaging technology mailing box by Boxtalk

SBP Dupla Ação swivel cap by Reckitt Benckiser

Recyclable polyethylene stand-up pouch by Microplast-Coldeplast

Three-dimensional molded pouch by Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Veja Power Nature by Reckitt Benckiser

Laser engraved recycled water bottle by VALGROUP & DANONE

Circular economy pouch packaging for Zero Co. by O F Packaging

Universal electronics blister packaging for remote controls by STI Group

SAMBAZON açaí bowl packaging by Fuseneo, Inc.

AmLite heatflex recyclable retort pouch by Amcor

Recyclable paper functional barrier packaging for food by Mondi Consumer Packaging GmbH

Recyclable blister film for pharmaceuticals by Kp

Recyclable yerba maté SALUS packaging by Molinos Rio de la Plata

Silver Award Winners

Compostable wax pods for cleaning concentrates by etee

Inflatable insulated protective packaging by YompBox

Plasma barrier for agrochemicals packaging by UNIPAC

Recyclable toothpaste tube by Colgate-Palmolive

Natrellis dual ovenable fiber packaging by Sonoco Products Company

NetRoll REC60 industrial stretch film by HIPAC SPA

Nescafé Protect ProslimTM recyclable alu-foil free instant coffee stick by Huhtamaki

flatBowl sugarcane food packaging by Foldesign.co

Garnier Men’s Shampoo Color sachet by L’Oreal

Recycled PP ‘Green Bags’ by Texplast Industries Limited

EcoLamHighPlus PE laminate with high barriers by Constantia

ProActive Recyclable paper mailer with water resistance by ProAmpac

Recyclable polyethylene pouches by Constantia Flexibles India

A replay of the 2021 live awards ceremony can be found here. For more information and images of each winning entry, please visit www.DowPackagingAwards.com.The awards continue to recognize world-class packaging solutions that demonstrate technological advancement, responsible packaging, and enhanced user experience. We encourage everyone in the industry to participate in the 2022 Packaging Innovation Awards program. More information will be posted on www.DowPackagingAwards.com and on @DowPackaging on Twitter and Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics on LinkedIn.