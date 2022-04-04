Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), a global company in recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, chose its production facility in Beaver, West Virginia for its multi-million dollar production expansion, adding post-consumer recycled content (PCR) PET capacity in North America.

This expansion will reportedly further grow kp’s sustainable innovation offering in consumer health, pharmaceutical and food packaging markets through the addition of an extrusion line and two thermoformers, delivering a total of 15,000 metric tons of new rPET/PET capacity. kp currently leads the industry with over 20% of its volumes made from PCR material.

Scott Tracey, kp’s CEO says, “The expansion responds to continued demand for sustainable options from our food packaging, pharmaceutical, consumer and label film customers. The extrusion line will support production of important sustainable product lines such as kpNext recyclable pharmaceutical blister films, and Smartcycle recyclable label and consumer packaging films. The thermoformers will produce award winning kp Elite mono-material protein trays which are made using up to 100% recycled PET and are easily recycled creating a circular economy.”