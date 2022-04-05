During both weekends, Coachella festivalgoers can experience Lay's through Lay's FRESH 4D, an immersive tasting experience at the exclusive Lay's Potadomes and the multi-sensorial Lay's Lounge.

Inside Lay's installations known as "Potadomes" in the Coachella campgrounds, fans can partake in a reservation-only, seated four-course tasting experience. They'll be the first consumers to ever experience Lay's potato chips in their freshest form, with potato chips served less than 24 hours after they are made. These Lay's chips will be made from more than 500 pounds of Lay's proprietary, 100% sustainably sourced, West Coast-grown potatoes sourced from Lay's agriculture partner farms as part of Frito-Lay's commitment to promoting sustainable farming.

The music-inspired tasting menu, enhanced by scent, sound, and sight, will bring Pop, Electronic and Hip-Hop music to life. This exclusive experience is limited, so those looking to immerse themselves in the Lay's FRESH 4D experience April 15-17 or April 22-24 can visit www.LaysFresh4D.com to reserve a seat beginning April 6.

"For more than 75 years, Lay's has been delivering smiles and joy to our fans through unique innovations that explore different flavors and textures," says Melissa Miranda, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Now, we're excited to be the first food brand to ever have an experiential presence at Coachella, bringing our fans a unique experience showcasing the freshest Lay's chips we've ever created. While our fans know us for our flavor, we're tapping into a multi-sensorial experience they won't forget."

Several chip flavors, like Lay's Classic, Lay's BBQ, Lay's Limon, Doritos Nacho Cheese and Cheetos Flamin' Hot, will make their debut in 100% commercially compostable packaging on the Coachella campgrounds with clearly marked compost bins throughout for consumers to properly dispose of the bags. The bags are for commercial composting facilities only and are made from 85% renewable plant materials. The raw-material production for these films produces approximately 60% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than traditional snack bags.

From sourcing ingredients to making, moving and selling products in a more sustainable way, Frito-Lay says it maintains a commitment toward building a sustainable food system called PepsiCo Positive (pep+).

"Coachella is an event that not only has major cultural reach and impact, but is also championing sustainability to a large audience, which is the reason why we decided to showcase our chips in a commercially compostable bag. We are working toward PepsiCo's goal of designing 100% of our packaging to be recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable by 2025. This new commercially compostable bag is one more step along the journey," says David Allen, vice president of sustainability, PepsiCo Foods North America.