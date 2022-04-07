The Plastic Packaging Tax, the tax on the production and import of plastic packaging with less than 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled content) in the UK has affected businesses who have to pay the penalties or meet the material requirements.

To meet the growing demand, global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging has launched PCR product solutions across the following ranges:

K Peel

K Foil

K Seal

All of the product specifications that contain PCR (derived from mechanical processes) meet the minimum of 30% content required to avoid the tax.

The range of products has both peelable and weld seal PET PCR lidding films. And there are solutions suitable for sealing to CPET, Mono CPET, APET, RPET, PP and foil trays (uncoated and lacquered).

In addition, antifog is available, and the PCR films are vegan-suitable.

The mechanical PCR lidding film grades from KM Packaging are all suitable for chilled and “remove before heating” applications.

Another reported benefit is that most of KM’s PCR products are classed as 95%+ mono material specifications and are designed for recyclability.

Under current legislation, the lidding film experts can also offer chemically-derived PCR solutions in their K Peel and K Foil ranges suitable for microwave and oven heating. However, chemically-derived PCR solutions will not provide any tax relief, which is currently under review.

The Plastic Packaging Tax is to be charged at a rate of £200 per ton, and it is believed that some businesses may initially consider that to be more cost-effective than investing in PCR for their packaging.

However, the actions of competitors, customer preferences and corporate sustainability goals will also be influential factors when businesses in the UK and global markets consider the value of using PCR in their packaging.