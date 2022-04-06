This redesigned toothpaste packaging allows consumers to see how much product is left, easily dispense it and recycle the package.

LiquiGlide, inventors of a technology aiming to revolutionize products, packaging and processes, announced its North American toothpaste collaboration — Elixir — with Colgate. The company says it has reimagined the toothpaste experience by eliminating the friction between solids and liquids.

Colgate will be expanding the availability of its clear, recyclable toothpaste packaging enabled by LiquiGlide’s EveryDrop technology, to Canada/North America. This packaging reimagines toothpaste as a no mess, no waste tooth-brushing experience. The redesigned packaging allows consumers to see how much product is left, easily dispense it and recycle the package.

Side by Side: Tube vs Coated White from LiquiGlide on Vimeo.