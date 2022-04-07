Converters Expo is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and the celebration couldn’t be shaping up better.

“Last year was good,” says Glen Gudino, group publisher of BNP Media’s Packaging Group, which hosts the event, “but Covid was still right there on people’s minds, and I think that affected the overall turnout for both attendees and exhibitors. This year, though, is shaping up to be one of the best, if not the best, shows we’ve ever put on.”

Gudino says that this year will be the largest in the show’s history. Hundreds of expected attendees will see a sold-out exhibit space sporting the latest converting technology while also meeting with vendors, networking with industry peers and finding solutions to daily challenges. It's all taking place April 26-27 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Introduced last year and back by popular demand are vendor education sessions. This year’s sessions, presented by Bobst, GEW, Midwest Engineered Systems, and Prophit Co., will educate audiences about the latest products, trends and solutions in converting. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where representatives will be available to answer questions. The sessions will also be available online afterward for 12 months at ConvertersExpo.com.

“We’re kicking things off with a welcome reception at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on the 26th where people can relax, network and meet the staff of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines,” says Gudino. “When the show floor opens, attendees will find plenty to see and do. And everyone will be well taken care of thanks to the incredibly generous support of our sponsors, Charter Next Generation, Midwest Engineered Systems, Bobst, Rol-Tec, BST North America, Coast Controls, Motion Controls Robotics, Preco, and Valley Grinding & Manufacturing.”

Read on for more about this year’s show. Event registration, agenda and information about travel and accommodations are all available at ConvertersExpo.com.