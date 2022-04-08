SealPPeel and its patented silicone sealing technique allow for a larger operational window and lower sealing temperatures.

Thanks to the offset printing technique, the cost of printing and producing multiple SealPPeel SKUs is much lower compared to aluminum lidding.

SealPPeel easily peels off without tearing or residues - contrary to aluminum lidding. It is suitable for microwave and has high puncture resistance and ideal for food products that are sold through e-commerce.

SealPPeel offers great opportunities for branding and artwork design. It ensures matching colors with your IML packaging and a range of look & feel options to complete your shelf appeal.

Key Features