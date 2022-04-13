Revolution says it has developed an innovative approach to collect, clean and recycle stretch film by turning it into certified, high-quality recycled resin for use back in additional plastic film products.

Plastic stretch film provides high-performance, cost-effective solutions for many applications including food packaging, transportation, warehousing and other commercial uses.

By implementing sustainable loop solutions — manufacture, deliver, collect, recycle — Revolution reports that it diverts millions of pounds of plastic waste from landfills each year, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing demand for new materials.

The company recently received a Letter of No Objection (LNO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its recycling process to produce post-consumer recycled, linear low-density polyethylene (PCR-LLDPE) material suitable for food-contact applications. The milestone LNO is a testament to Revolution’s unique expertise in the field of sustainable plastics. By adding additional plastic film products to its collection and recycling capabilities, Revolution hopes to bridge the gap in the market for high quality PCR resins.