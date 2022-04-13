The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the election of its 2022 board of directors. Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter Next Generation remains chairperson of the FPA board of directors. Bill Jackson, CTO Amcor Global Flexible Packaging, Amcor Flexibles, was elected as the vice chairperson of the board.

The 2022 board of directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the chairperson’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 23, 2022, during the FPA Annual Meeting held March 23-25, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla. The 2022 board is comprised of industry leaders from 38 flexible packaging companies.

Newly appointed directors include Laura Clark, Sealed Air Corporation; Paul Kase, Liquibox; Amy Moore, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging; and Brad Schwartz, Constantia Flexibles. “FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors,” said FPA chairperson, Kathy Bolhous. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”

Officers and Executive Committee:

Kathy Bolhous

CEO

Charter Next Generation

Chairperson of the Board

Bill Jackson

CTO Amcor Global Flexible Packaging

Amcor Flexibles

Vice Chairperson of the Board

Guenther Hering

Vice President, Flexible Packaging NA

Henkel Corporation

Treasurer

Executive Committee Members at Large:

Curt Begle, Berry Global

Stan Bikulege, Novolex

Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.

Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging

David Love, Printpack

David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC

President & CEO (non-voting member):

Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors:

Doug Aldred, Flint Group

Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.

Laura Clark, Sealed Air Corporation

Nestor de Mattos, Dow

Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark, inc

Paul Kase, Liquibox

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging

Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation

Amy Moore, Westlake Chemical Corporation

Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC

Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation

Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corporation

Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation

Brad Schwartz, Constantia Flexibles

Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Chairperson’s Advisory Council:

Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.

Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corporation

Catherine Heckman, Bostik, Inc.

Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging, Ltd.

David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.

Chris Osborn, Amcor Flexibles

Jonathan Quinn, Pregis

Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC

Fredy Steng, Berry Global

Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.

Adrianne Tipton, Novolex