The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the election of its 2022 board of directors. Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter Next Generation remains chairperson of the FPA board of directors. Bill Jackson, CTO Amcor Global Flexible Packaging, Amcor Flexibles, was elected as the vice chairperson of the board.
The 2022 board of directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the chairperson’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 23, 2022, during the FPA Annual Meeting held March 23-25, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla. The 2022 board is comprised of industry leaders from 38 flexible packaging companies.
Newly appointed directors include Laura Clark, Sealed Air Corporation; Paul Kase, Liquibox; Amy Moore, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging; and Brad Schwartz, Constantia Flexibles. “FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors,” said FPA chairperson, Kathy Bolhous. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”
Officers and Executive Committee:
Kathy Bolhous
CEO
Charter Next Generation
Chairperson of the Board
Bill Jackson
CTO Amcor Global Flexible Packaging
Amcor Flexibles
Vice Chairperson of the Board
Guenther Hering
Vice President, Flexible Packaging NA
Henkel Corporation
Treasurer
Executive Committee Members at Large:
Curt Begle, Berry Global
Stan Bikulege, Novolex
Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.
Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging
David Love, Printpack
David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC
President & CEO (non-voting member):
Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association
Directors:
Doug Aldred, Flint Group
Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.
Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.
Laura Clark, Sealed Air Corporation
Nestor de Mattos, Dow
Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company
Sachin Desai, ProAmpac
Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.
Mark Forman, Belmark, inc
Paul Kase, Liquibox
Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.
Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging
Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation
Amy Moore, Westlake Chemical Corporation
Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging
Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC
Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation
Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corporation
Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation
Brad Schwartz, Constantia Flexibles
Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation
Chairperson’s Advisory Council:
Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.
Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corporation
Catherine Heckman, Bostik, Inc.
Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging, Ltd.
David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.
Chris Osborn, Amcor Flexibles
Jonathan Quinn, Pregis
Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC
Fredy Steng, Berry Global
Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.
Adrianne Tipton, Novolex