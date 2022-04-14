All Better Co. was founded by Stacy Bernstein and Merav Goldman, two LA-based entrepreneurial moms on a mission to modernize and innovate the first aid category with practical, clean and effective products.

"All Better Co. is the solution we sought out for our own families and could not find: a gentle, plant-powered, easy-to-use product line that would effectively soothe everyday bites, bumps, and burns," said co-founder Stacy Bernstein. "We are here to disrupt the first-aid category, which has been dominated by harsh, unpleasant chemicals that aren't safe for routine use."

The Don't Scratch That Pen fits easily in your pocket or bag for mess free, convenient application on the go. With just a few clicks, the pen delivers a soothing formula of naturally derived ingredients like CBD, oat kernel, jojoba, and coconut oil to help reduce inflammation, ease itching, promote healing, and rehydrate the skin.

Don't Scratch That Patches create an occlusive protective seal, keeping the area clean and covered for a targeted tea tree oil treatment. These simple, subtle, and self-adhesive hydrocolloid patches create an optimal environment for healing and are painless to apply and remove.

Later this year, All Better Co. will add more first aid products to their lineup to address after sun care and hydration.

Don't Scratch That Pens and Patches from All Better Co. launch online today. Patches are $17 for 12 individually wrapped patches or $30 for 25 patches. The Pen is $15 for 4 ml. For those of us that want to be totally covered when it comes to soothing the itch, you can purchase the Don't Scratch That Kit, featuring 12 patches and one pen for $30.