Georgia-Pacific announced it has officially opened new facilities in McDonough, Georgia and Jonestown, Pennsylvania to produce an innovative, recyclable paper padded mailer. When combined with the recently added manufacturing capacity of a third production line at the company’s Phoenix-area plant, Georgia-Pacific has expanded its recyclable mailer production by 350% to help meet growing demand for more sustainable e-commerce packaging options.

GP has been supplying the recyclable mailers to Amazon since 2020 and will now have sufficient capacity to serve additional e-commerce customers looking for a cost-competitive alternative to plastic mailers or boxes. The GP mailers offer protection in a lightweight and flexible design, which helps shippers save money on freight. The mailers also are designed to be easy to pack, which can improve warehouse efficiency.

“We are excited about the opportunity to supply additional customers with a cost-competitive, sustainable packaging option,” says Adam Ganz, vice president, commercial development at Georgia-Pacific, who leads the mailer business. “Consumer demand for sustainable packaging continues to grow, and brands and retailers are looking for ways to meet that demand without sacrificing strength and performance. Our recyclable mailer is a proven solution that surpasses both consumer and e-retailer expectations.”

In addition to expanding its production capacity, there is now the option for multi-color, high graphics imagery that is well-suited for on-package advertising and promotions. Leveraging GP’s Hummingbird digital print business or multi-color flexo print, GP can help customers enhance branding and consumer engagement.

The innovative mailer combines a unique expansive material between layers of kraft paper and meets the requirements of SFI Certified Sourcing. The cushioning material is highly resilient, protecting the package contents throughout the journey from the warehouse to the consumer. GP offers recyclable mailers in four sizes with external dimensions ranging from 7 by 9 inches to 14 by 18 inches.

GP’s paper padded mailer received a Widely Recyclable label from How2Recycle based on lab tests at a recycled fiber mill, which means it can be deposited in any paper or corrugated recycling collection point, which for most consumers is their curbside recycling bin. The mailer helped GP earn the 2021 Innovation in Sustainability Award from the American Forest & Paper Association.