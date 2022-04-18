Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") replaced unrecyclable packaging with a first-of-its kind in Canada paper-based solution. Available in a number of categories on shelf now, all 35 President's Choice and no name whole bean and ground coffee varieties are transitioning to this innovative packaging. This change is reportedly helping to reduce the carbon footprint and improve packaging recyclability across the category.

Produced by Loblaw's long-time partner Club Coffee, the new AromaPak with Boardio technology is made with a minimum of 80% paper content from renewable, recyclable and sustainable Forest Stewardship Council sourced tree fibers. This new packaging has earned the PC team a 2022 Global Packaging Award for Package Innovation and Sustainable Design.

"The PC brand is known for innovation. While that has always meant having the newest flavors and food trends, it increasingly means leading the way with sustainable packaging," says Kathlyne Ross, VP of Product Development and Innovation at Loblaw Companies Limited. "We know the impact our products can have on the environment and we are committed to being part of the solution. This new recyclable packaging is another step on our journey in eliminating waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our operations."

As part of a growing effort to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, Loblaw has established various packaging commitments to help fight climate change, including ensuring all control brand and in-store plastic packaging will be reusable or recyclable by 2025. In support of this goal, the company has communicated new packaging standards to its control-brand suppliers. These standards are inspired by the global Consumer Goods Forum Golden Design Rules, co- created by Loblaw and many of the world's largest retail and consumer goods companies.