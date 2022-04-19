Acucote, part of Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives, has introduced a new recycled polypropylene film product for direct thermal printing. It supports high-definition imaging and features water, alcohol and oil resistance for applications in retail, logistics, health and food industries.

The material is a BPA and BPS free 3 mil Matte White Recycled DT Polypropylene containing 30% recycled PP core. The face is primer coated for adhesive anchorage for both removable and permanent adhesives, available as a custom coat at 60 x 5,000 in.

Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives’ says its vision for the future is to increase the volume of advanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions in its product portfolio from 35%-70% by 2030. It's strategy includes favoring the recycling and reuse of materials, increasing the use of recycled materials as much as possible and reducing raw materials used.