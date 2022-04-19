3D Neopac, a global provider of tube packaging for cosmetics and healthcare and part of the Hoffmann Neopac Group in Switzerland, has strengthened the capabilities of its SpringTube packaging solutions in Mumbai.

Fresh off becoming an officially registered brand in India, 3D Neopac has upgraded its on-site manufacturing technology with two additional flexo decoration stations and will also introduce a new tube line for a capacity extension. The company says the infrastructure investment bolsters the company’s metallic, flexo and digital decoration capabilities. The result is a wider range of custom decoration, including pearl effects, ornate finishes and spot colors, plus a capacity extension with a new tube line of 50 MM tubes.

3D Neopac has reduced the wall thickness of its COEX and SpringTube series by up to 23% in the sleeve (up to 35% in coextruded versions) while maintaining its important barrier properties and esthetic aspects.

In terms of sustainability, 3D Neopac will market various eco-design adaptions of its tube portfolio, which includes mono-material PE tubes and tubes with locally sourced post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.