Future Market Insights has issued a prediction that the clay coated recycled boxboard market is expected to expand by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% and reach $10.5 billion by 2030.

Clay coated recycled boxboard (CRB), which is 100% recyclable, is used in the packaging of dry food, pet food, laundry detergents and pharmaceuticals. It is used for packaging that requires an effective printable surface and is lightweight.

Leading manufacturers such as International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa and WestRock are focusing on product development and acquisitions to meet the rising demand according to the Future Market Insights report.