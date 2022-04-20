Tension's Packaging & Automation has announced James (Jim) Herbert as vice president and general manager of tension packaging and automation. Herbert brings more than 25 years of manufacturing experience to the role. He will oversee sales, operations, service and support, manufacturing and day-to-day business.

Prior to joining Tension, Herbert was vice president and general manager of ProMach | Pacific Packaging Machinery, LLC. Before ProMach, he held numerous positions at GE, including general manager of global materials for GE Healthcare's Diagnostic Imaging business and positions within the Wood Group Turbopower, Inc. and GE Aircraft Engines divisions.

"I am thrilled to be joining Tension Packaging & Automation," says Herbert. "Tension is known for its quality products and puts its customers first. I am excited to be part of a leader in the eCommerce and pharmacy automation space."

“Jim shares Tension's commitment to excellence and to our customers," says Bill Berkley, president and CEO of Tension Corporation. "We are confident he will bring innovative excellence through his deep experience and knowledge and will be a strong leader for our Packaging & Automation division."