Festo introduces at Converters Expo the rugged, versatile, and economical DSNB actuator for NFPA mounting applications.

April 26-27, Green Bay, Wis., Festo Booth #9

Festo also features its revolutionary line of Simplified Motion Series (SMS) electric actuators. SMS offers the precision of servo-motion control with the ease of setup and low cost of pneumatics. The company’s new decentralized I/O system CPX-AP-I will be featured at the booth. Customers utilizing CPX-AP-I can network up to 500 I/O modules on a single bus node for application flexibility and fast installation.

New DSNB NFPA-compliant actuator

The DSNB is ideal for gate applications on converting machines and for sorting, stacking, insertion, loading, lifting, dispensing, and clamping. Customers can order the DSNB in 7 bore sizes, 11 variations, and 15 different NFPA mounting configurations, offering maximum flexibility and the advantage of standardizing on a single actuator for many applications. Average ship time for this USA manufactured actuator is less than 10 days.

Such features as polyurethane rod-wiper seal, hard anodized aluminum cylinder, and synthetic grease ensure high performance. For long service life, Festo utilized anodized aluminum end caps, a high strength steel piston rod with chrome plating, and composite rod bushing and PTFE wear band. For easy maintenance, the rod bearing cartridge can be replaced without disassembling the cylinder. Customers have the option of air cushioning and customizing these units.

The DSNB joins the competitively priced Festo NFPA-compliant DSNA actuator, interchange-ready round-body and compact inch-based cylinders, and the 30,000 products in the Festo catalog that provide the supply-chain advantages of Festo’s one stop shop for world-class quality products and services.

SMS series

The SMS series combines the simplicity and cost effectiveness of pneumatics with the benefits of low energy consumption and precision positioning of electrics. SMS actuators deliver infinitely variable three-position motion for an economical all-in-one servo-motion solution. The SMS series includes ball screw, toothed belt, mini slide, compact electric cylinder, piston rod, and rotary actuator styles for an extensive range of applications. Setup for two or three positions is simple, allowing for fast startup and nimble changeover. Digital I/O and IO-Link are standard with every SMS actuator.

A must see at the Festo booth is the company’s Ethernet-based CPX-AP-I decentralized I/O for mix and match of both electrics and pneumatics on the same I/O network. A free online configuration tool speeds design while plug-and-play performance reduces wiring and shortens installation time. CPX-AP-I comes standard with IO-Link functionality, facilitating cloud-based predictive analytics. This I/O system features machine mountable IP65/IP67 rated modules, which eliminate the time, expense, and footprint of control panels in a host of applications. A maximum distance of 50 meters between modules makes CPX-AP-I ideal for large scale systems.

Visit www.festo.com/us for insights into the full range of Festo products and services.