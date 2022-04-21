NuZee, Inc., a co-packing company for single serve coffee formats, announced that it has entered a new co-packing category — single-serve instant coffee — through a non-exclusive co-packing and manufacturing agreement with Wild Society Coffee, a coffee roaster crafting gourmet coffee focused on active conservation efforts in North America. Through its partnership with NuZee, Wild Society Coffee will now offer a new single-serve instant coffee format online.

"We are excited to enter into the gourmet instant coffee category with our single serve format. Like many of our products, our single serve instant coffee sticks are compact, easy to use, and there is no need for any equipment other than a mug and hot water. It's perfect to use in the outdoors for ultralight hiking, backpacking, hunting and fishing. We're confident a market exists for instant coffee amongst the outdoor enthusiasts with whom Wild Society works," says Travis Gorney, chief innovation officer at NuZee.

Wild Society Coffee's new single-serve gourmet instant coffee format includes Instant Microground Honey Coffee, Colombian Blend, and Caramel Mocha.

Wild Society Coffee has pledged its intention to contribute 20% of its profits, if any, towards actionable conservation projects throughout North America. For example, starting in 2021, the premium coffee roaster worked with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and other volunteers and sponsors to relocate healthy bighorn sheep herds to their past environments.