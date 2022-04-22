In celebration of Earth Month, direct-to-consumer personalized dog food and treats brand, Tailored Pet, is continuing to encourage environmentally-responsible pet ownership through multiple programs designed to help pet parents reduce their carbon "paw print", including recyclable packaging, carbon-neutral shipping and eco-friendly gifts.

Tailored Pet offsets 100% of the carbon emissions released into the atmosphere from delivering its products. This means the brand is investing in environmental projects that neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by the same amount that shipping its products has generated. To execute this commitment, Tailored has partnered with Bluesource, an organizational climate action partner, to support verified urban forestry, sustainable forest management and rural cookstove programs that are designed to reduce or prevent greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.

"At Tailored, it's critically important to us that we not only nourish the pups we serve with high-quality nutrition customized for their best health, but we also do so in an environmentally-friendly way," says Annina Silverman, chief marketing officer of Tailored Pet. "Our carbon offset program comes at no extra cost to pet parents and is simply a way we can help to lighten our carbon footprint and give pet parents another reason to feel good about their choice to feed Tailored to their fur babies."

Tailored is also continuing its commitment to eliminating waste through its recycling partnership with TerraCycle, a global sustainability leader dedicated to finding ways to recycle typically hard-to-recycle materials.

"We're proud to give our pet parents the opportunity to divert waste from landfills by offering them a simple way to responsibly dispose of their pet food packaging," says Silverman. "In addition, unlike many other direct-to-consumer pet food brands, our veterinarian-approved recipes do not require refrigeration, and therefore, do not need dry ice or insulating packaging during shipping, which can be environmentally toxic. With Tailored, savvy pet parents can provide their pups with the best nutrition without guilt over the waste produced by food packaging."

To participate in the free program, pet parents can collect their empty food bags, place them in any box and click here to sign up and download a free shipping label. The packaging will be sent to TerraCycle and transformed into recyclable materials.

Treat Every Day like Earth Day

In addition to Tailored's personalized dog food, the brand also now offers a new line of soft and chewy treats and daily dental chews designed for the unique needs of pups of all ages and sizes. Tailored includes a biodegradable food scoop made from 100% bamboo in each initial order, and pet parents who order during the month of April will receive a free waste bag holder made of 100% wheat grass. The brand also utilizes recycled paper for all of their printed materials.

Tailored is pleased to extend a 50% discount on all first-time food subscription orders using code TAILORED50. The brand also offers exclusive promotions — including one for Earth Week — to text and email subscribers. Click here to subscribe.