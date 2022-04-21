In the current market, printers are looking to redesign their production processes. They are seeking ways to reduce material waste, production time, ink/toner and electricity consumption while delivering the best quality. To address these concerns, Xeikon America Inc. has launched its “Do More with Less” program, which reportedly provides customers with tangible ideas on how to tackle those challenges.

Paul Salmon, Xeikon’s global customer success manager, says, “Because of the special times in which we live, printers face increased costs and shortage of materials. Xeikon’s Customer Success Managers across the globe are evaluating and implementing new methods and processes that have a tremendous impact on cost-effectiveness for Xeikon customers.”

The “Do More with Less” program reportedly helps to reduce lead time, minimize the amount of material waste and keep ink/toner consumption and operator efforts to a minimum, and also offers the following:

VariLane, a workflow option of the X-800 digital front-end, allows printers to add labels on different lanes alongside an existing job, with the option to have labels of different sizes. This allows Xeikon users to optimize the usage of the substrate.

Vectorizor, a software add-on to the X-800 digital front-end, increases productivity and efficiency for label finishing. It generates the shape of “frames” to be transferred to the die-cutting device. At the same time, barcodes are printed alongside the job, sending instructions on what shape to use.

Xeikon Color Services can help to reduce color setup waste by providing predictable color and by offering different quality levels, thereby reducing toner and ink consumption.

Job Optimizer, an X-800 feature, reduces production time and substrate waste up to 30% for multi-variant jobs. These jobs use the same die-cut but with an unlimited amount of design variations (e.g. different flavors). With Job Optimizer, printers can organize their jobs in a way that drastically reduces their costs. This is a unique feature of the Xeikon workflow.

Xeikon Business Services enables users to get real-time data on performance, generated waste, etc., for their setup, with easy data collection. All the latest printing platforms launched by Xeikon are cloud-connected, featuring machine-to-machine and man-to-machine interfaces that capture the data needed to monitor performance in a worry-free manner.

“There are many ways to ensure optimized performance of Xeikon printing equipment," says Salmon. “Through close contact with our customers, we have gathered knowledge and shared it with our customers, but we also leverage it to further optimize our technology. Our “Do More with Less” program is the result of putting that knowledge into practice.