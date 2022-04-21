Max Solutions, Inc., a specialty packaging platform founded by industry veterans Marc Shore and Dennis Kaltman, announced the formation of a joint venture with PaperFoam BV. The joint venture will reportedly leverage PaperFoam’s existing U.S. based manufacturing facility, located in Wilmington, NC, to increase the sales of 100% compostable sustainable packaging in the North American market. Max Solutions was founded in November 2021 with funding from private equity firm Jefferson Capital Partners, Ltd.

Marc Shore, CEO of Max Solutions says, “PaperFoam produces a unique product based on its patented injection molding manufacturing process. As we continue to grow Max Solutions, our partnership with PaperFoam will allow us to introduce their technology and products to a wide array of Max Solutions’ customer base.”