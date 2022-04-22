ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, was honored by the prestigious 2021 Dow Packaging Innovation Awards with a silver award for their innovative ProActive Recyclable Paper Mailer with Water-Resistance.

“We were thrilled that the judges recognized exciting innovation with ProAmpac’s Recyclable Paper Mailer with Water Resistance. This recyclable mailer offers brands a more sustainable way to ship soft goods to consumers while adding more water protection for the products inside. We are so pleased to be part of this prestigious group of industry innovators,” says Adam Grose, ProAmpac’s chief commercial officer.

ProActive Recyclable Paper Mailer is a curbside, paper-stream, recyclable mailer with an increased water resistance of 70% when compared to traditional plain paper mailers. The innovative mailer uses elegant side seams to enhance branded graphics and is available with or without a bottom gusset. A single or dual tamper-evident seal paired with an easy open strip ensures goods arrive as intended. These novel mailers can be a replacement for traditional poly mailers or kraft mailers.

According to the Dow Packaging Innovations website, “For over three decades, The Packaging Innovation Awards have honored packaging projects from around the globe, showcasing the very best in sustainable innovation. Open to entrants across the value chain, the awards look for initiatives that excel in at least one criteria: technological advancement, responsible packaging and enhanced user experience.