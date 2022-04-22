Toshiba America Business Solutions commemorates Earth Day 2022 through its year-round sustainability initiatives to function as good stewards for the planet while reducing carbon footprints for the company and its customers. Toshiba's ongoing eco efforts include recycling 64.46 tons of used toner cartridges and replanting nearly 19,000 trees worldwide in 2021. Toshiba's Managed Print as a Service program also helps organizations attain individual environmental goals by improving print visibility and efficiencies.

Beginning in 2008, Toshiba's EcoSmart Toner Recycling Program has prevented more than 1,674 tons of e-waste from filling open land. Such weight is equivalent to 16,062 average-sized Major League Baseball players, enough to fill 618 MLB teams1.

Toshiba's toner recycling program, in partnership with the internationally recognized recycler Close the Loop, collects imaging consumables for material recovery at their zero waste to landfill facility. The materials received are sent through a recycling process and returned to the commodities market for reuse.

Toshiba’s recycling emphasis is a primary reason the company's award-winning e-STUDIO multifunction printers appear on the EPEAT (Electronic Products Environmental Assessment Tool) registry. EPEAT is the definitive global rating system for greener electronics.

Toshiba collaborates with PrintReleaf to replant trees in the United States, Madagascar, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ireland, Canada, Brazil and India. Since 2016, this partnership has led to the planting of 121,965 trees across global reforestation projects in these countries.

Toshiba clients who participate in the program may select the specific areas they want to help reforest upon recommendations from the World Resources Institute’s Global Forest Watch initiative. A new tree is planted once a Toshiba client prints 8,333 sheets. World-leading inspection, verification, testing and certification organization, SGS International certifies the global reforestation partners while authenticating the 100% net survival of the trees.

"Operating in a sustainable manner while helping our clients do the same is paramount for us," says Toshiba America Business Solutions president and CEO, Larry White. "Together, we're making a significant impact to restore our natural resources globally."

1. Baseball America, "The Shape of Baseball is Changing in 2021," June 3, 2021