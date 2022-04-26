Southern Recipe Small Batch, a handcrafted brand of small batch pork rind, revealed refreshed packaging and renewed appearance, designed to continue to meet the needs of and draw attention from its core consumers. The launch is accompanied by an integrated campaign to show off the new packaging, including a refreshed logo and enhanced web and social presence that were all developed with consumer needs in mind. New packaging is expected to be on shelves nationwide, wherever Southern Recipe Small Batch is sold, beginning this Spring 2022.

Packaging elements were lightened, with bolder colors and clear flavor cues highlighting key product features. The new packaging was designed to stand out on retailer shelves. Southern Recipe Small Batch proudly boasts 7g of collagen per serving — a USDA-approved claim that is uniquely used by the brand.

“We’re so proud of how far the Southern Recipe Small Batch brand has come, from inception to brand launch to category leadership,” says Mark Singleton, VP of sales & marketing for Southern Recipe Small Batch. “We have a great team behind the brand, all who understand the potential of pork rinds within the snack food industry. The humble pork rind deserves to be elevated, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this brand refresh.“

The refreshed brand mark is reportedly designed to speak to a more feminine aesthetic, to the brighter, bolder color palette. As a part of the Rudolph Foods company, Southern Recipe Small Batch brings to life family history and hard work by continuing to use their family’s secret cooking method. Nearly 70 years of experience ensures that consumers can trust the quality in every bag.