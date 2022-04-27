Mondi, a global packaging and paper company, is highlighting the need for innovative packaging solutions in the fresh food industry by introducing two new recyclable packaging products — a paper-based tray and a semi-rigid plastic tray — at Anuga FoodTec.

When it comes to preventing food from spoiling, the packaging industry plays a key role. Mondi has developed two new solutions to protect fresh food contents at every stage of the manufacturing and logistics process, ensuring they last longer through clever design and the potential to apply MAP (modified atmosphere packaging) to extend the shelf-life. The packaging inhibits exposure to elements such as moisture, gases and grease, and actively encourages correct consumer use, through resealable functions. This aids convenience and ease of portion control while also reducing food waste.

PerFORMing Monoloop is a formable and recyclable paper-based solution for sliced food such as cheese or meat. The paper tray with a barrier layer is combined with a plastic top web solution, allowing excellent product protection while reducing plastic use. The barrier layer can be easily separated from the paper tray so that all elements can be disposed of in the correct waste streams separately. PerFORMing Monoloop, certified recyclable by Institute cyclos-HTP, offers high flexibility for the food manufacturer, as it is suitable for a range of depths and forms on existing lines.

Mono Formable PP is a recyclable high barrier MAP solution, created from mono-material polypropylene (PP). Featuring a printed top web and a complementary thermoformable semi rigid bottom web, the fully recyclable packaging weighs around 30% less than a comparable polyester (PET) tray at the same thickness while offering the same high level of product protection. The innovative solution can substitute the industry standard of multi-material non-recyclable PET trays and is available with a range of features like easy-peel for convenient opening and/or reclosure.

Thomas Kahl, head of sustainable packaging solutions, FMCG & Industrial Channels, Mondi, says, “Sustainability is front and center when we design new solutions, using paper where possible and plastic when useful. We think deeply about materials and take a holistic approach that supports the development of sustainable systems and circular economies. We are pleased to be launching these new food packaging solutions at the Anuga FoodTec where Mondi is exhibiting for the first time.”

Mondi will be exhibiting its portfolio of sustainable food packaging solutions at Anuga FoodTec in Cologne Germany, from 26 to 29 April 2022 (Hall 8.1, stand B035), and will also have members of the team speaking at the show.