Responding to the increased market demand for post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging solutions, flexible packaging leader, ProAmpac, announced the launch of its unique ProActive PCR Retort pouches. Both EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications, ProActive PCR Retort pouches are designed for pet and human food packaging.

ProActive PCR Retort pouches offer 30 weight percentage or greater PCR content, reducing the use of virgin resins in the packaging. In addition, these innovative pouches comply with the United Kingdom (UK) Plastics Packaging Tax (PPT).

“ProAmpac is pleased to announce the latest addition to the ProActive Sustainability product family with ProActive PCR Retort. These pouches, coupled with our Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000, deliver on ProAmpac’s promise to innovate more sustainable retort packaging solutions,” says Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

“To help customers meet their sustainability goals, ProActive PCR Retort pouches reduce the use of virgin resins and include high amounts of PCR while delivering the same packaging performance and filling line efficiency,” continues Grose.

Additionally, ProActive PCR Retort pouches have the same high-definition graphic quality as the standard retort pouches. Both graphics and package performance work to preserve brand identity and product freshness while advancing sustainability objectives.

Hesam Tabatabaei vice president of global product development and innovation for ProAmpac says, “ProActive PCR Retort pouches provide superior barrier and maintains its hermeticity during filling, retorting and distribution. These innovative pouches offer excellent flex crack resistance and easy-open tear functionality. Engineered using ProAmpac’s advanced material science expertise, ProActive PCR Retort pouches preserve the same filling line efficiency, shelf-life, mechanical performance and pin-hole resistance as standard retort pouches.”