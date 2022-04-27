Equally significant as packaging, product labeling has also emerged as an important factor influencing the purchasing behavior of consumers. The 2D nature and machine (mobile device) readability of QR code labels continue to highlight their robust potential in terms of adoption. Apart from food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and personal care industries have been adapted to the paradigm shift of barcode-to-QR code, in recent past.

Increasing criticality of addressing serious industrial consequences of products and label counterfeiting is compelling operators in the various industrial domains to embed QR code labels over the conventional counterpart, i.e. barcode.

Exploring a broader application in the food and beverages industry that accounts for a substantial revenue share in QR code labels market, the QR code labels efficiently link consumers to the product authentication information, which is otherwise a challenge in case of labels that are limited by the lack of space availability.

Top Trends Shaping Strategic Activities of QR Code Labels Manufacturers

Waterproof QR code labels

QR code labels specifically designed for packaged seafood products

Mass integration of QR code labels on alcoholic beverages by wholesale and retail distributors

A majority of established companies manufacturing QR code labels are shifting their focus to waterproof QR code labels that efficiently withstand harsh weather conditions. Growing incorporation of QR code labels in seafood products and liquor bottles marks another strong trend in the QR code labels landscape, observed in recent years.

Russian wholesalers and retailers dealing in alcoholic beverages have commenced mass QR code labelling for all liquor bottles, as a brand new effort to adapt to their electronic tracking and monitoring systems. While this trend is now also applicable for both premium spirit and beer, it is likely to enable Russian alcohol industry to maintain a track of export, import, and sales, in addition to production, distribution, and sales.

Australia based QR code labels manufacturers have been investing efforts in tracking seafood and meat products through the transit and thereby allow consumers to remain informed of products’ history and current status.

In a recently released intelligence outlook, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm forecasts a strong growth outlook for global QR code labels marketplace over next few years. Superior functional attributes of QR code labels over conventional barcodes will remain the primary booster for manufacturers of the former in global landscape.

Enjoying extensive applicability in security, inventory management, mobile payment and marketing & advertisement, QR code labels will reportedly continue to gain higher traction owing to high storage capability for text, URLs, webpages and contact information. Up to 30% damage tolerating ability is also cited as an important factor pushing adoption of QR code labels across industries.

