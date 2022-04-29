Antares Vision Group, the technological partner in digitalization and integrated data management, announced “All-in-One”, an innovative series of inspection machines with wide-ranging technologies dedicated to the food industry.

The All-in-One series combines multiple inspection controls into single machines to meet different quality requirements, such as regulatory compliance; container integrity; detecting micro leaks and contaminants; weight control; and verifying labeling and other information (e.g. expiration date, lot code). It begins a new paradigm for innovation in quality inspection for food by balancing the need for multiple in-line controls with space optimization and production organization.

The first All-in-One models combine inspections required by regulations with innovative applications that enable food companies to:

Check for the presence of micro-holes in packaging: All machines have an innovative in-line system to detect micro-holes. It is applicable to both trays and flow packs and does not require changing line speed or the composition of the gas used for product conservation. Based on IR spectroscopy or gas sensors, it selectively, quickly, and accurately identifies the presence of target molecules coming out of the package, indicating a micro-hole. It is possible to use CO2 as target molecules for all products with modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), alcohol for the bread and bakery sectors, and flavorings used in some products.

Check for the presence of foreign bodies: X-rays are used to detect fragments of glass, bone, metal, plastic, or stones that may have accidentally ended up in the product during the production process or as a leftovers of raw materials.

Check the weight of the product: This is fundamental to avoiding food waste, monitoring and optimizing production line efficiency, and complying with regulations (e.g. EU Measuring Instruments Directive metrological approval).

Check the seal: Utilizes hyperspectral technology to detect the presence of food in the seal in transparent, colored, and opaque packaging.

Check labels and codes: Prevents products with labelling errors (e.g. incorrect expiration date or lot code) or other incorrect information from reaching the market.

Other advantages of the All-in-One series include reduced machine dimensions (similar footprint at a checkweigher); a single user interface that allows every inspection to be checked; differentiated waste and automatic recipe settings; and reduced energy consumption.

Every machine in the All-in-One series, as well as all stand-alone solutions, can be integrated into Antares Vision Group’s Digital Factory software platform, which connects solutions to optimize production and monitor efficiency.

Furthermore, by leveraging the Group’s expertise, companies can integrate inspection results and attributes into end-to-end product traceability, ensuring transparency and safety in all stages of their supply chains.

“All-in-One is a revolutionary approach to in-line quality control in Food,” says Matteo Bandini, food and packaging director, Antares Vision Group Food. “Now, a single machine contains all the quality controls necessary to satisfy the safety and quality demands of all supply chain stakeholders, from production to distribution to the end-user. From now on, our customers will only have to think about which inspections they need to ensure quality and safety for the consumer — not how many machines they have to buy. Antares Vision Group’s All-in-One series does everything”.