The German Red Cross (DRK) has launched an emergency aid project to respond as quickly as possible to the devastating situation in Ukraine. Busch Vacuum Solutions supported the humanitarian efforts to help the people directly affected by the current situation in Ukraine with a donation of 100,000 euros.

In the Ukraine war, the German Red Cross, together with the Ukrainian and Polish Red Cross, is setting up a supply line to enable the rapid delivery of relief supplies to Ukraine. Among other items, hygiene packages, first aid kits, power banks and thousands of cots, sleeping mats and blankets will be delivered to Poland and from there on to Ukraine. The DRK is preparing to send a field hospital and support the Ukrainian Red Cross with first aid, wound care and evacuations.

Co-owner Kaya Busch says, "We have decided to give 100,000 euros to the German Red Cross as humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The fast and well-organized supply of the civilian population has top priority in this terrible emergency situation. We believe that the German Red Cross can achieve the most for the people, due to its good equipment and proximity of the conflict."



