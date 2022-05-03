Novolex, a company specializing in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it has earned Network Distribution’s prestigious Corporate Account Supplier of the Year award.

“At Novolex, we are dedicated to delivering the best service and creating the most innovative products for our customers. We’re thankful to Network Distribution for recognizing our hard-working employees for all that they do,” says Paul Frantz, president of Food & Delivery Segment at Novolex.

Network Distribution, a B2B supplier that delivers solutions from foodservice disposables to industrial packaging, presented the award to Novolex during the organization’s Annual Supplier Trade Show in Hollywood, FL. Novolex provides a variety of packaging products to Network Distribution and its customers.

“We are extraordinarily honored to receive this award from Network Distribution,” says Grant Gamble, president of Performance Solutions Segment at Novolex.

Network Distribution’s Corporate Account Supplier of the Year recognizes the manufacturer partner that is “most highly engaged in cooperative selling to create a strong position with the organization’s distributor base.”

“Novolex’s engagement with the Network sales team supports corporate account sales initiatives and advancements,” Network Distribution said in the award announcement.

Alan Tomblin, CEO of Network Distribution, noted that the award winners had to rise to meet numerous challenges over the past two years.

“Business conditions have been far removed from normal, and disruption was rampant in the unprecedented events of 2020 and 2021,” Tomblin says. “As companies navigated the uncertainty, deep engagement and communication throughout the supply chain was critical to persistently serve our mutual customers. We are proud to celebrate this year’s winners as those who rose above to deliver significant contributions to this organization’s success.”