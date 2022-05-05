The new 120ml Easyfill pouch is made from a flexible laminate making it durable enough for riders to toss in a travel bag or toolbox, and it's 33% lighter than the outgoing bottle.

Squirt’s sealant uses BeadBlock technology to seal holes up to 6mm in diameter. The latex sealant contains microfibers and BeadBlock Granules, which help mechanically seal up larger punctures.

The new pouch package slides over any standard Presta valve for spill-free top-ups, and is marked in milliliters so consumers know how much sealant is being put in the tire.