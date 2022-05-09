Mystic Labs, the manufacturer and distributor of Delta-8 THC products, announces the launch of its newest offering, Delta-9 THC Gummies.

"As more and more consumers become educated on emerging cannabinoids such as Delta-9, we have seen the demand for trusted, safe products explode," said vice president of sales, Vince Gillen. "Our years of continued success within the retail space are a testament to our ability to respond to consumer demand and feedback from our distribution partners and quickly launch products with high-quality ingredients and cannabinoids."

Each gummy is infused with 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and all products are lab tested in-house and then independently tested by an ISO-certified, third-party lab-testing facility to verify the contents of the products and ensure their safety and compliance with all federal regulations.