Nonna Tonda produces a wide range of hand-rolled fresh pasta and homemade sauces along with subscription-based home delivery services in the UK required a flexible pack that would retain the freshness of the pasta and fit into subscribers’ mailing boxes. They also wanted an alternative to traditional plastic and were keen to improve branding on the bag.

The solution Nonna Tonda found was the C-Bag, a printed industrially-compostable zipper bag from KM Packaging’s C-Range that has been developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak.

The C-Range of compostable bio-plastic packaging has similar properties and look and feel as conventional plastic and also includes shrink wrap, stretch wrap, cling film, adhesive tape, and nets. The products will biodegrade if disposed of properly through home composting or industrial composting, depending on the material.

As part of their selection process, the bags were initially tested at Nonna Tonda and proved perfectly suited to the production and supply chain requirements. The bags protect and preserve the product delivered by post and present an effective print design for the brand.

When husband and wife James and Rebecca French started Nonna Tonda they had two main objectives:

To provide their customers with delicious fresh pasta.

To do so as sustainably as possible.





The C-Bag from KM Packaging helps them to achieve both.

James confirmed, “The bags are resealable and allow our product to remain fresh for longer periods. Also, our branding requirements were met by the bag being customizable.“In addition, the bags have helped us to be even more eco-friendly and have improved customer satisfaction. We have received excellent service, all our requirements were handled with swiftness and ease, and we have gained the exact product for our needs.”

The C-Bag is ideal for fresh produce and bakery. It is bio-based from renewable resources using versatile materials supplied in various grades.

C-Bag without the zipper has TUV certification, which was developed to guarantee complete biodegradability in garden compost heaps and other slower-paced processes. With the zipper, it is industrially compostable.