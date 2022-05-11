Pharmafill NB1 tamper-evident neck bander from packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co., automatically applies shrinkbands to spray bottles. Eliminating the need for a separate cap or cover, the Pharmafill neck banding machine features a wide lay-flat range to 123 mm in width and a wide cap diameter range to 76 mm to fit cleanly over the relatively large distance between the trigger and the back of the pump spray head. The shrinkbands fit neatly over the spray bottle without crinkling for consistent sealing in a heat shrink tunnel downstream.



Suitable for applying tamper-evident bands to household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, cosmetics, personal care, and other products packaged in spray bottles, the versatile neck bander offers hundreds of setup combinations to customize the banding parameters to the exact specifications of nearly any type of nozzle, pump, and/or bottle. The cap or top diameter, application angle, bottle height, speed, and other settings may be selected for accurate, repeatable shrinkbanding at up to 100 spray bottles per minute then quickly adjusted to accommodate other spray bottles, jars, tins, cans, and/or other containers in different sizes or configurations.



Designed and manufactured in the company's Wall, New Jersey, headquarters, the Pharmafill NB1 neck bander integrates stainless steel in bottle contact areas with anodized aluminum for structural strength and reliable, low-maintenance performance. The shrinkbander is available with a companion conveyor and/or heat shrink tunnel to complete the sealing process.

